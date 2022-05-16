Seems like Saraki has begun to lose grip on home soil as the Emir of Ilorin gave his endorsement to another presidential aspirant

The monarch said he will be drumming his support for the APC stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the rightful successor of President Buhari

He described Tinubu as a man of impact and that he deserves to be the next president of Nigeria at the 2023 polls

Kwara, Ilorin - The presidential hopes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu have taken another turn as the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari endorsed the APC stalwart for the presidency at the forthcoming general elections, Daily Trust reported.

Sulu-Gambari gave Tinubu his blessings on Monday, May 16 while he hosted members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) in his Ilorin palace.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari snubbed Bukola Saraki and gave his blessings to Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: (SWAGA)

Source: Facebook

It will be recalled a son of the soil, Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara and former senate president is also vying for the presidential seat at the 2023 polls.

The Emir stated that Tinubu deserves to be president of Nigeria as he also described him as a man that has impacted many lives positively.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2023: Ilorin monarch hold special prayer for Tinubu

As gathered by Legit.ng, a special prayer session was held for the APC stalwart to intercede for his emergence as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the meeting, the national chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye told the monarch that their presence in Ilorin was to also propagate the movement in the north-central part of the country to ensure the emergence of Tinubu as president.

According to Dayo, over 300 traditional rulers across the country have been visited by the group.

Senator Adeyeye said Tinubu laid the foundation for a new Lagos with strong economic base and added that such a person deserves to be Nigeria’s next president.

2023 presidency: Fuji musician K1 endorses Tinubu

Veteran Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal KWAM 1 has made a major statement about his support for presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The music star made customised mobile phones that have the image of the foremost politician and a message to voters.

KWAM 1 revealed that he will distribute the phones and CDs across the country as part of his support to Tinubu's campaign, Nigerians have reacted to his moves.

Nigeria needs someone younger, healthier Pet Edochie weighs in on Tinubu's ambition

Contrastingly, veteran actor Pete Edochie aired his opinion on the kind of president Nigeria needs ahead of the 2023 elections.

Edochie said Bola Tinubu should leave the presidential position for someone who is younger and healthier.

The veteran actor also questioned while no one from the eastern part of the country has made it to the number one position in the country since 1960.

Source: Legit.ng