FCT, Abuja - The national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Felix Morka, says the ruling party has not taken any decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party to the northeast as being rumoured on in the media.

A report by Thisday had stated that the APC was working towards zoning its presidential ticket to the northeast, with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan likely to emerge as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

"Many in the South who have been strident in calls for the presidential ticket to be zoned to the South after eight years of Buhari in the saddle are will not likely to be amused by this evolving development," the report published on Wednesday, May 18, stated.

There is no such decision, says Morka

Speaking on the development on Wednesday night, the APC scribe said the ruling party's leadership has not taken such decision, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stated.

“There’s no such decision made by the National Working Committee," Morka said.

Morka: I'm not aware Jonathan submitted presidential form

In the past few weeks, there have been rumours that former President Goodluck Jonathan changed his mind and opted to re-contest the presidency on the APC platform after a coalition of nothern groups bought him the ruling party's presidential forms.

However, when asked if Jonathan has submitted his form has been speculated, Morka, according to The Nation, simply said:

“I am not aware.”

