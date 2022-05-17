If Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is schemed out of the APC presidential primaries, he will explore other options, one of his associates has said

The associate whose name was not mentioned said the former Lagos governor will dump the APC and join the SDP if the primary is compromised

Meanwhile, Tinubu had earlier said he would accept defeat and return home if he is defeated in the forthcoming presidential primary of the ruling party

An associate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has concluded plans to dump the ruling party if the primaries are schemed against him, Vanguard has reported.

According to the newspaper, the associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

An associate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he will join SDP if he is schemed out of the APC presidential primaries. Photo credit: @Official_ABAT

Source: Twitter

Although he noted that APC remains the primary platform Tinubu intends to actualize his presidential ambition; other options including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would be explored if the primaries come short of transparency and credibility.

The source was quoted as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It is too early to ask if Asiwaju would leave the APC for another party. He is a big factor in APC, a party he helped formed, financed and nurtured into what it is today. We are not unaware of recent developments and attempts to insult a man who has paid his dues in the political evolution of this country. But that is not important for now. What I can tell you is that our leader, like other contestants, is looking forward to a credible process that would lead to the emergence of our flag bearer. But if that process is compromised, I can tell you for free that we will encourage him to explore other options.

“Yes, a lot has been said about SDP and Asiwaju. When we get to that bridge, we will cross it. SDP offered him a platform to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria years ago but for now, he is in APC and will remain there until circumstance dictates otherwise."

What I will do if I lose APC presidential primary, Tinubu reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu spoke about what he would do if he loses the party’s primaries.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 11, by Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu who spoke in the Yoruba language said he is ready for the primaries.

He also assured his followers that he will emerge victorious. He, however, said if he loses, he will accept defeat.

Source: Legit.ng