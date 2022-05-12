Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has just gotten a new challenger, the person of Wale Oluwo, said to be an associate of the ex-Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

Ahead of the ruling party's primaries slated for May, Oluwo on Wednesday submitted his APC nomination forms

The governorship aspirant is set out to battle the Lagos state's number one seat of power, the office of the governor, with Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming polls

Wale Oluwo, an associate of a former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has submitted his N50m governorship form to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Oluwo, who is the chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation, was the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources during Ambode’s tenure as governor.

The APC aspirant vowed to defeat the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the APC governorship primary election later this month.

Speaking with the news outlet on Thursday, Oluwo said, “Lagos must be free.”

Aspirants in Lagos race

So far, only two aspirants have submitted the party’s governorship forms in Lagos — Sanwo-Olu and Oluwo.

The Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making organ of the party headed by APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, had mid-April endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term in 2023.

GAC had in 2018 kicked against the second term bid of Ambode, which led to the emergence of Sanwo-Olu as the APC candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ambode’s predecessors were in office for two consecutive terms.

They include Tinubu, who was governor between 1999 and 2007; as well as current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was governor from 2007 to 2015.

Ambode's silence after office

Since he left office in 2019, Ambode has been extremely politically reserved. He also has not been seen at functions with any of his predecessors or his successor.

Though political permutations have earnestly begun ahead of the 2023 elections, Ambode has not declared his intention to run for second term.

Who did Oluwo buy the forms for?

Asked whether he submitted the governorship forms on behalf of Ambode, Oluwo told the newspaper on Thursday, May 12, that the forms were for himself and not the ex-governor.

Asked further if Ambode would be running for any political office in 2023, Oluwo said the ex-governor would speak on that himself.

In February, Ambode broke his political silence when he thanked Lagosians for endorsing his contributions to the development of the state.

2023: Tinubu meets APC's tough conditions, submits presidential form

In a related development, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party.

Tinubu submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that he was represented by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

Hours after announcing closure, APC reopens sale of nomination forms

Meanwhile, less than 24hours after announcing the closure of the sale of nomination forms, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has reopened the sale for interested aspirants.

It was reported that interested aspirants have until midnight on Thursday, May 12 to purchase their nomination forms.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that the party had closed the sale of nomination forms for aspirants and the party also made a staggering N2.58bn from the sale of just the presidential nomination forms.

