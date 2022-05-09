In Nigerian politics, it is "traditional" for outgoing governors who have completed their constitutionally guaranteed two terms to have preferred successors.

While many governors usually have their ways, there are situations when some anointed candidates do not eventually end up as successors.

Governors El-Rufai, Ganduje, Emmanuel, Umahi have revealed their preferred successors ahead of 2023. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, David Nweze Umahi, Nasir El-Rufai, UDOM Emmanuel

The anointed may either fail to get the party's ticket or lose out during the main election.

In keeping with the tradition, some governors have already revealed their preferred successors ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano, APC)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly picked his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, as his preferred successor in 2023.

Gawuna’s choice was made at a stakeholders’ meeting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje presided over.

The stakeholders were also said to have agreed that the former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, should be the running mate of Gawuna in the election.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna, APC)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state was also reported to have endorsed Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) as the governorship candidate of the APC for the 2023 election in the state.

The decision was reportedly reached on Wednesday, May 4, after an extensive discussion with some of the aspirants where the governor made his choice known to them.

Governor David Umahi (Ebonyi, APC)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has also endorsed the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, to succeed him in 2023.

Umahi's media aide, Francis Nwaze, said his principal expressed hope that the Speaker would consolidate on the "Divine Mandate leadership" in the southeastern state if elected in 2023.

Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom, PDP)

Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, has unveiled the commissioner for lands and water resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Emmanuel unveiled Eno on Sunday night, January 30, during a meeting with some selected leaders in the state and interested aspirants for the governorship post, including National Assembly members.

2023: Governor Ortom speaks on plan to select his successor as he eyes Senate

Meanwhile, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has denied a claim that he had promised his former chief of staff a position as his successor in the state.

Ortom explained that contrary to speculations about who his successor would be, he did not at any point promise to anoint his former chief of staff, Terwase Orbunde or any other aspirant a position as Benue state governor.

A statement which was released by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor on Wednesday, May 4, and seen Legit.ng said the governor made the clarification during a meeting with stakeholders from the Kwande intermediate area.

