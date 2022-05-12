The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has made some changes to the schedules of activities ahead of its primaries

According to the party, all other activities have been shifted further but the date for the presidential primaries remains

Meanwhile, the party also announced further grace for aspirants interested in the nomination forms until midnight of Thursday, May 12

FCT, Abuja - Less than 24hours after announcing the closure of the sale of nomination forms, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has reopened the sale for interested aspirants.

According to TheCable, interested aspirants have until midnight on Thursday, May 12 to purchase their nomination forms.

National chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the national convention on Saturday, March 26. Photo Credit: (APC)

Source: Twitter

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the party had closed the sale of nomination forms for aspirants and the party also made a staggering N2.58bn from the sale of just the presidential nomination forms.

This figure amount to the sale of forms to 27 presidential aspirants which include a female aspirant who paid the sum of N30million after getting a discount of N70million naira as stipulated in the party rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The party in its purchasing process also has it that any aspirants below the age of 40 years are entitled to a 50 percent discount in the sale of all the forms.

2023: APC reschedule activities ahead of primaries

Meanwhile, in a sequel to the latest development, the party has released the schedule of activities which stipulates that submission of forms should be made on or before Friday, May 13.

Also as contained in the lineup, May 16, and 17 have been fixed to hold the congresses for states, local councils, and national delegates.

However, some dates for the primaries have also been rescheduled, which include governorship primaries fixed for May 20, state houses of assembly for May 22, and house of representatives to hold on May 24, while that for the senate is May 25.

The presidential primaries remained unchanged as it is slated for May 30 to June 1.

APC presidential aspirant buys senatorial form as backup plan

In another development, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has made a very wise decision ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The young governor who is an APC presidential aspirant also has his eyes on a senatorial seat in his state.

In fact, Ayade has gone ahead to get himself a senatorial form of the ruling party as what some have termed a backup plan.

Presidency 2023: What I will do before resigning, Ngige speaks

Elsewhere, Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, said he will consult President Buhari and members of his constituency before he will resign his position.

The minister spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 11.

Ngige added that the president had given a window for those that needed clarifications on his pronouncement to meet with him.

Source: Legit.ng