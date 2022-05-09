Ahead of the 2023 polls, former lawmaker, Adekunle Akinlade popularly known as Tripple A, has joined the Ogun state governorship race

The former House of Reps member would be running for Ogun's number one seat of power under the platform of the ruling APC

Meanwhile, after he failed to secure the APC guber ticket in 2019, Mr Akinlade, an ally of former governor Ibikunle Amosun, defected to the APM and contested on their platform

A former member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, has obtained his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Premium Times report.

Mr Akinlade, who represented Egbado South and Ipokia federal constituency in the House of Representatives in 2015, defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to contest the 2019 governorship election.

His reason for joining the race

He said in a statement on Sunday, May 8, that he joined the race because it was a mandate that “we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed.”

Former lawmaker Adekunle Akinlade, also known as Tripple A has joined the Ogun gubernatorial race. Photo credit: APC Ogun State Confirmed

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mr Akinlade noted that he is contesting again to sustain and complement the infrastructural strides of past administrations.

He affirmed:

“Someone once told me that if your dreams do not scare you, then it’s not worth exploring.

“Yes, it is daunting and almost scary without the usual safety net, but this is one mandate that we all must undertake with clear conviction and determination to succeed.”

His plan for Ogun state

The former lawmaker said his aspiration to join the race hinges on “sustaining and complementing the giant infrastructural strides of past administrations, one of which I was privileged to have served in, between 2011-2015.”

Mr Akinlade was the senior special assistant on taxation and revenue in Mr Amosun’s government.

He said he made phone calls to other guber aspirants in the party and congratulated them for throwing their hats in the ring.

Mr Akinlade said:

“I assured them of my cooperation in the process and received the same courtesy."

Ogun 2023: Governor Abiodun’s reelection bid under scrutiny as past criminal offences surface

The reelection bid of Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun is in serious doubt as allegation over his past continues to surface on the radar.

According to the report, a petition has been tabled before the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu not to field Governor Abiodun as the party flag bearer in the forthcoming polls in Ogun state.

The petitioner, Ayodele Oludiran who is also a member of the APC said a possible nomination of the incumbent by the party spells doom and will also tarnish the image and principles of the party following a series of criminal allegations leveled against him.

2023 election: What I’ll do to ex-govs who looted Ogun treasury, PDP aspirant reveals

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Segun Sowunmi, has vowed that he would probe and prosecute those who had governed the state and plundered its resources if elected in next year’s election.

Sowunmi who was the spokesperson for the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, made this assertion at his residence in Abeokuta, during an interactive session with newsmen.

The Punch reports that the governorship aspirant expressed worry that the state had been plunged into debt, saying, it would require a new administrator to renegotiate the debt.

Source: Legit.ng