It came as a surprise when Abdulmumin Jibrin, the DG of Tinubu's campaign group, announced he was quitting the APC

Reports have it that his exit may have something to do with the internal differences among interested aspirants in the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency

To stop the former lawmaker's defection, Governor Ganduje has waded in and a stakeholders’ meeting has been summoned to resolve the issue

Kano state - Efforts are ongoing to stop Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former House of Representatives member, from dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin, the director-general of the Bola Tinubu's campaign group, announced his resignation from the ruling party on Twitter on Saturday, May 7.

Governor Ganduje directed the state secretariat of the APC to immediately resolve the crisis in Abdulmumin Jibrin’s constituency. Photo credit: Abdulmumin Jibrin

To prevent this from happening, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Sunday, May 8, intervened as he called on the state secretariat of the party to immediately resolve the crisis, The Cable reports.

A statement released by Abdullahi Abbas, Kano APC chairman, read:

"Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has directed the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress to immediately take measures for the amicable resolution of the internal differences arising from interested parties seeking nomination to contest election into the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency.

“To this end, the party secretariat has complied and summoned a stakeholder meeting to discuss the situation in the constituency."

Abbas disclosed that an invitation has been sent to all aspiring candidates for the position and Jibrin is ready to attend the meeting, Premium Times reports.

How Jibrin lost his seat in 2019

Jibrin represented Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019. He won reelection in 2019 but was sacked by the court and a rerun of the election was ordered.

The former House of Reps member lost the rerun to Ali Datti-Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Interestingly, Datti dumped the PDP for the APC some weeks after he was sworn in as a lawmaker.

Both men are among those vying for the seat of the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the 2023 election.

Tinubu intervenes in Kano APC dispute

Legit.ng had reported earlier that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, waded into the political disagreement between Jibrin and key stakeholders in his constituency in Kano state.

Tinubu was reported to have reached out to Ganduje to ensure nothing disrupts the unity being experienced in the Kano state chapter of the APC.

According to an anonymous source, the issue will soon be resolved as Tinubu has already intervened on Jibrin’s behalf with the Kano governor.

