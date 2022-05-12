Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party

A development that gladdened the heart of Osinbajo's supporters and loyalists, was carried out by the leadership of 'The Progressive Project', on Wednesday night at the APC secretariat

Meanwhile, a precondition for submitting the expression of interest and nomination forms, on the platform of the APC is that 370 statutory delegates must sign the forms, accompanied by signatures of 10 statutory delegates from each state and the Federal Capital Territory

Supporters and loyalists went into jubilation on Wednesday night, May 11, after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms, The Punch reports.

The same group had purchased the nomination forms for the vice president last Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Ahead of the APC primaries, Osinbajo submits presidential nomination forms, and his supporters are excited.



Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, had described them in a tweet via his official Twitter handle as “A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of the APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid.”

His supporters submitted the forms

The submission, which was carried out on his behalf by the leadership of The Progressive Project, a support group promoting his presidential aspiration, took place at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress at about 9:00 pm.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the chairman of the TPP, Senator Kabiru Gaya, and Muhammadu Bulkachuwa, submitted the forms to the APC national organising secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Arugungu at the party secretariat.

Tinubu meets APC's tough conditions, submits presidential form

In a related development, APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Tinubu has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that he was represented by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

N100m nomination form: PDP raises alarm, accuses APC of stealing government funds for elections

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised allegations against the federal government. Specifically, the opposition party accused the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency of allowing the alleged mass looting of public funds.

PDP claimed that this looting is to corruptly create a war chest for the APC to intimidate Nigerians and muscle the 2023 general elections. The PDP disclosed this in a statement.

It said that the All Progressives Congress is diverting public funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers to its coffers by orchestrating the purchase of its presidential nomination form by all manner of persons at an excessive N100 million to warehouse sleaze funds for the elections.

