Governor Kayode Fayemi has stated that he will bring his experience to bear to ensure Nigeria witnesses peace if he becomes president

The governor made the comment while consulting with Yobe and Borno states' delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election

Fayemi, a PhD holder in War studies, is one of the leading presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling party

Damaturu - Ekiti state governor and a leading presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi has received the support of Yobe and Borno states' delegates, even as he promised to prioritise and end insurgency and banditry if given the opportunity to serve.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13 in Abuja by the spokesman of the Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, said the governor led his campaign team visited the states, and promised to build upon the legacies of the Buhari administration and address the identified gaps.

Governor Fayemi in a conversation with his Borno state counterpart, Prof Babagana Zulum at Government House, Maiduguri. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

Fayemi's team comprises former APC deputy national chairman (north), Senator Shuaib Lawal, former national secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsal, and the national leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, Alhaji Haruna Dan Zago.

Others are Senator Domingo Obende and director-general of the Nigerian Orientation Agency, Mallam Garba Abari.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Fayemi said:

“We will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari and urgently address the identified gaps. Security will top my agenda as a security expert.

“I have a Ph.D. in War studies and I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, I was deeply involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.

“We have a template that we'll use in bringing peace to our people so that we can farm in peace, school in peace, and live in peace. If I can do it outside why not for the country that has given me everything?”

Responding, the Borno state APC chairman Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori said the Ekiti state governor is a preferred presidential candidate for the people of the state because of his qualities.

He said:

“What you did for all the chairmen under me as the hairman of all APC states chairmen in the country is unprecedented and that has nothing to do with ambition. That is the heart of a caring leader and our love for you is from the heart and we will demonstrate it with our support for you.”

In Yobe, the statement said Governor Mai Mala Buni was represented by the deputy and the entire state exco told Governor Fayemi not to dissipate energy selling ice to Icelanders because they will back his presidential bid.

2023: Fayemi reveals why there are many APC presidential aspirants

Governor Fayemi had earlier offered an insight as to why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the APC.

Fayemi who is among 25 aspirants that have so far picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

2023: I’ll decentralise governance if elected president, says Fayemi

Governor Fayemi had earlier announced that he will decentralise governance if elected as Nigeria's next president.

Fayemi made the comment while announcing his presidential ambition on Wednesday, May 4 in Abuja.

He also expressed confidence in picking the APC presidential ticket either by direct or indirect primary election.

Source: Legit.ng