A former member of the House of Representatives Abdulmumin Jibrin has agreed to a reconciliation with other aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress

The process of resolving the crisis within the party was directed by the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje

The governor also ordered the officials in the APC secretariat to ensure that every member of the party is carried along ahead of the 2023 general elections

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the presidential campaign director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) has accepted an offer of reconciliation by the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had over the weekend tweeted that he was leaving the party over some differences.

A strong supporter of Bola Tinubu, APC's topmost presidential aspirant, Jibrin's tweet sent conversations rolling on what would become the fate of the former Lagos governor's political affairs in the ruling party.

The Nation however reports that while there were reports that Jibrin was planning to pitch tent with the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Governor Ganduje appears not to be happy with the development.

The report said that Ganduje directed the Kano APC secretariat to take measures for an amicable resolution of the internal differences arising from interested parties seeking to contest the election into the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency which Jibrin belongs to.

It was gathered that the secretariat promptly complied with the governor's directive and summoned a stakeholders' meeting to discuss the matter in the constituency.

In addition, the chairman of the APC in Kano state, Abdullahi Abbas, in an invitation to the aspirants called on the warring parties to remain calm and cooperate with the ruling party.

According to Abbas, the party would ensure that the Kano state's APC internal crisis among members is resolved.

He also assured the party members that his team would come up with a position acceptable to all the aspirants.

Sources said that Jibrin accepted the position of the governor on reconciliation between aggrieved members of the APC in Kano on Saturday, May 7.

