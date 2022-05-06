The man who trekked 808 miles from Gombe state to Lagos state in solidarity with the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu will be leaving for Gombe soon

Aminu Abdulmumini Jor a 30-year shoe shop owner said he will be returning back to his business in Gombe

Jor who was unable to meet the APC stalwart stated that he was not disappointed as he maintained his support for Tinubu

A 30-year-old man from Gombe state, Aminu Abdulmumini Jor, who trekked from Gombe to Lagos in honor of the presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu has been left stranded 25 days after arriving in Lagos, The Sun reports.

It was gathered that Jor who has now left Lagos for Abuja was unable to accomplish his aim as he did not get to see the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Aminu Abdulmumini Jor arrived in Lagos trekking from Gombe for over 808 miles. Photo Credit: (The SUN)

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with the newspaper, Jor stated that he was not moved by the fact that he did not formally meet the APC stalwart to formally register his support for his presidential bid.

He said his support for Tinubu is spurred by the fact that the APC stalwart has always been a statesman and he has always shown support to the north over time.

Jor stated that Tinubu was highly instrumental to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as president in the 2015 presidential polls.

He said:

“His 2015 support for Buhari alone is enough for every northerner to support and celebrate the Man (Tinubu) so, that was why I trekked from Gombe to Lagos to show and register my support for him,” the single father of two said.”

Jor however described Tinubu as a transformer making reference to his accomplishment in Lagos State where he served as governor for two tenures and also as a mentor to his successors.

He also harped on the fact that Tinubu was able to catapult Lagos state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N600 million to over N30 billion monthly, an achievement he said was enough to land him the presidential seat in Aso Rock.

Jor recounts his ordeals

Jor while recounting his ordeals during his quest, he stated that he encountered some obstacles as some individuals did not say positive things to him to encourage his quest.

He stated that some individuals wished that he was kidnapped on his way, stating that he trekked in the scorching Sun and in the rain.

Jor who is a shoe shop owner said he will be leaving Abuja for Gombe to continue his trade.

