Some state Houses of Assembly Speakers have backed the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The speakers who declared support for Osinbajo include legislative leaders of Nasarawa, Ogun, Niger, Ogun, and Katsina states

The speakers endorsed Osinbajo’s aspiration at the vice president’s official residence at a dinner on Sunday, May 8

Aso Rock - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has stated that consultations with the people is critical in governance and important for national development, especially in a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo made the comment at his official residence at the Presidential Villa on Sunday evening, May 8 during a dinner with Speakers and Deputy Speakers of a number of State Houses of Assembly.

VP Osinbajo speaking to the state legislative leaders during the dinner at Aso Rock. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

He stated that:

“Government by partnership is so important. That is the kind of relationship that I think makes governance easier. The only way to make a complex country like this work is by consultations. There is no other way.”

The vice president also stated that he would apply this partnership model in governance if he was nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential flagbearer, and is elected as president of Nigeria.

He also restated the value of his experience to lead Nigeria as president in 2023, saying:

“In terms of training on the job, I think I am quite well trained. So, I believe very strongly that, although there are other contestants who are also very capable and competent, I believe that just in terms of readiness, I think that if there is anyone who is prepared for that, I am certainly that person.

“So, if by the grace of God, I am nominated by the party and the electorate, I think that God helping us, we will be able to do much in office. And one of the very important things for me is what I would describe as a partnership.”

In their remarks, the Speakers and Deputy Speakers commended the vice president for his efforts in the Buhari administration and in the general development of the country, while many of them endorsed his aspiration to become president in 2023.

Pledging his support for Osinbajo, Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Wuse noted that the vice president has the best capacity to lead from 2023.

His words:

“Few people have the intellectual capacity, the capabilities that you are exhibiting as the vice president of this country. We look forward to a situation where you will be the president. I believe that you will do more if given the opportunity to be president of this country.”

In the same vein, Ogun state House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, noted that Nigerians everywhere appreciated the vice president who he said has shown total capacity in leadership.

He said:

“His coming will accelerate a lot of development in this country; also he will hit the ground running.”

Also speaking, Katsina state House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Tasiu Musa-Maigari, commended the vice president’s good qualities of leadership, honesty, hard work, and loyalty.

In a similar vein, the Nasarawa state House of Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said:

“By the special grace of God, the Vice President will take over the ticket of the APC. We are going to line up behind you. If truly, we want this country to prosper, this is the time to rally around Mr. Vice President.

“It is not about religion; it is about capacity. We are sure of your capacity and we are sure you are going to take us to the next level.”

