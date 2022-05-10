Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN visited Bauchi state as part of his consultations for his 2023 ambition

The vice president also used the opportunity of his visit to pay homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu

The monarch declared support for the vice president's ambition, saying if not for his position, he would have loved to be Osinbajo's campaign manager

Bauchi - The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu, on Tuesday, May 10 at his palace jokingly said he would love to be the campaign coordinator of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN if he was not a monarch.

The vice president was in the palace as part of his consultations for 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

Emir of Bauchi said VP Osinbajo has special love for traditional institutions. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Speaking during the visit, the Emir said:

“Your Excellency, it is a great honour for me to welcome you once again to the palace. I believe you have enjoyed the hospitality accorded to you by the state governor and members of the APC.

“You are here for political activities but you still considered it necessary to visit me at this particular time. This shows the love you have for the traditional institution.

“As it is, we believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to who he wishes. At the same time, by virtue of our positions.

“Your Excellency, we are not politicians and cannot participate in politics but still, we advise wisely and prayerfully for whatever would be the success. If not, maybe I would have asked His Excellency to make me his campaign coordinator for Bauchi.

“Your Excellency, we pray that whatever you are doing here today in Bauchi state will be fruitful. We wish you and your entourage a peaceful and pleasant stay in Bauchi, fruitful deliberations, and a safe return back to Abuja.”

Speaking earlier, the vice president assured the monarch that the welfare of Nigerians is the priority of the Buhari-led administration.

His words:

“Our concerns as a government as always been how to ensure that the common man is given a fair chance to be employed and to have a decent living which is why several of the projects that we are undertaking have been to better the lots of the common man.

“But also, we have been concerned about young people, and how we can improve, not just the quality of education of our young people, but the opportunities for young people to get jobs, be employed, and have a decent standard of living.

“This is very important for us as a government and this may also explain why I am running, as your Royal Highness knows, for president of this country come May 2023.

“Your Royal Highness, I have served as the vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari for the past 7 years.

“God helping us, I will serve out that time ending in May 2023, but in that capacity, I have been exposed to the governance of a complex and diverse country such as ours at the highest level. Thanks very much to the openness and transparency of President Buhari.

“But I have learnt a lot and I know even during that period were periods when I acted as president of this country and I have been exposed to so much.”

