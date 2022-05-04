Emeka Okonji, an APC chieftain, has stated that most honest Nigerians are supporting the presidential aspiration of VP Osinbajo

Okonji said despite the attempts to profile the vice president as a religious extremist, Nigerians trust the number two citizen

The Delta-born politician also warned Nigerians to be wary of political hacks spreading lies against the vice president

Asaba - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Delta state, Emeka Okonji has stated that the vast majority of honest Nigerians are supporting the presidential aspiration of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Okonji made the comment in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 4.

Okonji said VP Osinbajo's presidential ambition has riled up some religious hypocrites. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to him, Nigerians of all faiths are daily signing up to ensure that come May 2023, Osinbajo is sworn in as the next president of the country.

He also stated that the vice president's presidential ambition is exposing Nigerians who are religious hypocrites.

He specifically mentioned US-based academic, Farooq Kperogi who has been constantly criticising the vice president on his Facebook page.

Okonji said:

“It has taken the emergence of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as a presidential aspirant to reveal the real identity of one Farooq Kperoogi as privileged journalistic hack. Mr. Farooq Kperoogi who masquerades as a journalism teacher in some American university has been a master of disguise.

“He masquerades as a columnist and sometimes lashes out at the obvious pitfalls of people in government when it is convenient.

“He has of late found a quarry in Vice President Osinbajo. His comments on the man have dripped with bile and vitriol.

“The note of personal hatred and personalized insults cannot pass the most elementary test of fair comment or journalistic license. These comments which lack both logic and reason have been relentless.

“The main thrust of these adolescent high school attacks is the fact that Osinbajo is a Christian of the Redeemed Christian sect. For Mr. Kperoogi, to be a Christian is a crime. To belong to the RCCG sect is even more heinous.

“For the VP to be a pastor in that sect is an even more unforgivable offense. The principle of religious freedom means nothing to this intellectual misfit and challenged pretender.

“Without proof, Mr. Kperoogi has insisted that Osinbajo is out on an evangelical mission to inundate government appointments and traditional institutions with RCCG members.

“More ridiculously, he sees every editor, every media and corporate CEO in the southwest as an RCCG member. In his jaundiced view, Osinbajo is at the helm of an RCCG imperialist project directed by Pastor Adeboye.”

Okonji stated that Osinbajo’s legitimate right to vie for the presidency has been criminalized by ther likes of Kperoogi, but added that such narratives will not deter the vice president in his quest to preside over the country.

2023: Your opponents are already shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

Recall that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II recently said opponents of Osinbajo are already shivering since the vice president joined the 2023 presidential race.

The respected monarch made the comment when VP Osinbajo visited him recently as part of his consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

The traditional ruler also said he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

2023: Twitter polls favour Osinbajo as APC prefered aspirant

Meanwhile, if the pulse online is anything to go by this week, VP Osinbajo is the leading favourite to become APC presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is according to different surveys conducted by organisations on who Nigerians prefer as the candidate of the ruling party.

In terms of raw numbers, the figures released by the pollsters indicate a sampling running into tens of thousands of respondents online.

