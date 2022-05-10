Namadi Sambo, who served as the vice president of Goodluck Jonathan has described Bukola Saraki as the best candidate to lead Nigeria

Sambo made by the description during a meeting with delegates and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna state

According to Sambo, Saraki is a young, organised and vibrant team player who would perform above standards as a president of the country

Nigeria's former vice president, Namadi Sambo, has thrown his support for one of the aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC).

Describing the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as one who has the capacity and leadership experience and prowess to lead Nigeria, Sambo said he has always known the ex-lawmaker cares about Kaduna state, and the northwest region of the country.

Namadi Sambo has described Saraki as Nigeria's best presidential candidate.

Source: Facebook

The former vice speaking during a meeting with Saraki and some PDP delegates in Kaduna said that the ex-lawmaker is a team player.

Leadership reports that Sambo reliving some of his moments as a governor in Kaduna said that Saraki gave special attention to the state when he was the chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum.

His words:

“I remember, when I was governor, he gave special attention to Kaduna State. As the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, sometimes, I felt like his ‘self-appointed deputy’ - even though the forum has no deputy.

"This is because we had a close working relationship and a great personal relationship. I want you all to know that Saraki is a team player. He is a man who plays with and for the team."

Sambo highlights Saraki's leadership attributes

The Punch reports that the ex-VP who also described Saraki as an honest person noted that he had formed the Peer Review Mechanism that allowed consultants to go state-by-state to report the development plans and progress of each state to the Governors Forum.

According to him, this mechanism helped all the governors to meet the plans and objectives of the PDP government at the time.

He added:

“Saraki is an organiser. As the Governor of Kwara State, he set up the foundation for commercial agriculture. Today, in Agriculture, the arrangement that he set up in Shonga Farms has become a model that each state in Nigeria is emulating.

“As the Senate President, we all know the success that he brought to this nation. This is why, I trust that if our party and our delegates give Saraki the opportunity, he will further prove what I am saying."

“He is a young man, strong and healthy. Being President is not an easy job."

He also noted that the office of the president needs people like Saraki to deliver development and a sustainable economy to the Nigerian people.

