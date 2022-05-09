Osun APC chieftain, Senator Olusola Adeyeye says he is confident that the current power play in the ruling party will favour VP Osinbajo

Senator Adeyeye noted that insinuations that the Osinbajo's candidacy will not fly in northern Nigeria are political hearsays

According to him, the vice president has shown his leadership qualities in the past, adding that it will determine the acceptance of Osinbajo by Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, has stated that the current political realities in the ruling party favour the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the presidential candidate of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Adeyeye who represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate from 2011 to 2019, made the assertion in response to an article written by Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide.

VP Osinbajo's presidential ambition continues to get the support of key APC stakeholders. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, had suggested that Osinbajo is a Christian fundamentalist unsellable in the Muslim north ahead of the 2023 polls.

Senator Adeyeye, however, disagreed, arguing that if the north thought Osinbajo was a problem on religious grounds, he wouldn’t have been accepted as the vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He said:

“What they saw was a man who was a vital intellectual backbone of the Tinubu machine and the one who ran the biggest programme (through the courts) that created the Tinubu mystique.

“Surely, when the Lagos state government repeatedly beat the federal government at the Supreme Court, the establishment had no choice but to notice the genius behind the string of legal victories- Prof Yẹmí Osìnbàjò.

“When Reno says that Buhari’s political foot soldiers in the core North are united behind Tinubu, we simply tick that off as an error of assessment. The reality is that those he refers to as Buhari’s political foot soldiers are showing Tinubu every day with action that they are not with him.

“A lot of people don’t know that Professor Osinbajo faced very stiff opposition in 2019 from people who didn’t want him to return as part of the reelection ticket with Buhari.

“Buhari had to sternly tell off the lobbyists, insisting he was happy with Osinbajo and would run with him. Osinbajo as vice president today is a strong indication that Buhari thinks him worthy of succeeding him in 2023. He could have easily replaced him prior to the election of 2019.”

Senator Adeyeye further stated that Nigerians appreciated Osinbajo's leadership qualities when Buhari was away on medical trips.

He added:

“Nigeria needs a man who must combine a tender heart with a tough mind. Yemi Osinbajo epitomises this combination.”

2023: Vast majority of honest Nigerians supporting Osinbajo - APC chieftain

Similarly, an APC chieftain from Delta state, Emeka Okonji has stated that the vast majority of honest Nigerians are supporting the presidential aspiration of VP Osinbajo.

Okonji made the assertion in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 4.

According to him, Nigerians of all faiths are daily signing up to ensure that come May 2023, Osinbajo is sworn in as the next president of the country.

2023: Your opponents are already shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

Recall that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II recently said opponents of Osinbajo are already shivering since the vice president joined the 2023 presidential race.

The respected monarch made the comment when VP Osinbajo visited him recently as part of his consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

The traditional ruler also said he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

Source: Legit.ng