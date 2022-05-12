An APC chieftain has raised an alarm over the narratives being spewed by some political actors ahead of the party's presidential primary election

Alhaji Dan Abubakar warned that some party chieftains are already using the religious card to demarket their opponents

He specifically stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been at the receiving end of such attacks

FCT, Abuja - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dan Abubakar, has condemned the religious card promoted by certain presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar specifically decried the media attacks on Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who has been described as a religious fanatic by some supporters of other presidential aspirants.

Abubakar stated that VP Osinbajo has been subjected to unfair criticisms due to his faith. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

According to him, the attacks on the vice president are mainly from associates and political allies of former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His words:

“The way the Tinubu crowd is engaged in the intrusion of politics into faith in order to win support is quite disconcerting. It can stoke sectarian fires, or deepen religious divides in a country that is already observed to be at a near tipping point of chaos.

“And it is a surprising ploy to engage in by anyone who seeks to win minds and hearts across the board in order to have success at the polls.

“If the calculation is to make a play for votes from the Muslim majority in the APC coalition in the primaries, the candidate and his followers must know that given the fraught state of the country, engaging in such a game of divide in order to rule is to court disaster for us all.

“Tinubu's acolytes began with a rather mischievous projection of Christian theology by seeking to paint Osinbajo in the colours of Judas Iscariot because he dared to aspire to the presidency at the same time as Tinubu who he had served.

“They predicated their demand for slavish fealty of Osinbajo to Tinubu on the premise of the circumstances of the former's nomination for vice president by the latter, the exact contours of which are still in dispute.”

Abubakar stated that Osinbajo's nomination as the vice-presidential ticket in the APC in 2015 came at the last minute after Tinubu was schemed out by Buhari with the encouragement of Rotimi Amaechi and Bukola Saraki, among others.

He added:

“One would have thought that after the huge amount of flak Tinubu's publicists received for the Judas Iscariot analogy they would leave religion well alone and seek other grounds to make their point.

“But evidently not for some of our politicians as these are desperate days and anything and everything would do to be thrown in to win an election.”

