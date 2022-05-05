Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, is now left with 15 presidential aspirants after its appeal committee upheld the disqualification of two

The appeal committee led by the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was said to have taken the decision on Wednesday, May 4

Reports also indicate that the two disqualified aspirants are Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Cosmas Ndukwe

The lead opposition party's screening committee led by former Senate President David Mark had disqualified the two aspirants for their alleged failure to meet the requirements set out by the party.

The lead opposition party's screening committee led by former Senate President David Mark had disqualified the two aspirants for their alleged failure to meet the requirements set out by the party.

The PDP's presidential screening appeal panel has upheld the disqualification of Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Cosmos Ndukwe from vying for the party's presidential ticket.

The committee, however, didn't reveal the names of the disqualified aspirants.

2023 PDP presidential ticket: Disqualified aspirants file appeal

Following the development, the two aspirants appealed against their disqualification by the Senator Mark-led screening committee.

However, on Wednesday, May 4, the appeal committee led by the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, upheld their disqualification, according to Daily Trust.

The newspaper noted that even though the committee refused to speak with newsmen, it gathered that they upheld the recommendation of the Senator Mark-led committee.

Also reporting the development, The Nation stated that Anakwenze appeared before the panel but could not confirm if Ndukwe was present.

Legit.ng gathers that Anakwenze who emerged from the conference room after appearing before the appeal committee did not answer questions from reporters.

With the disqualification of the two, the PDP is now left with 15 presidential aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket.

2023: PDP disqualifies six senatorial aspirants

In a related development, not less than six senatorial aspirants in Kogi state, including Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, were disqualified by the PDP's National Assembly screening committee.

For alleged acts of misconduct, Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman were disqualified from the Kogi East senatorial contest on Thursday, April 28.

The screening committee in Lokoja held that Suleiman was screened out because he is not a registered voter in the senatorial district, and thus cannot contest in the coming senatorial election.

