The PDP's screening committee Thursday, April 28, disqualified six senatorial aspirants in Kogi state

Some of the aspirants were dropped following records of strong allegations bordering on misconduct and anti-party activities

But the aspirants will be appealing the decision of the committee and could possibly go to court over the issue

Lokoja, Kogi - Not less than six senatorial aspirants in Kogi state were disqualified by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Assembly screening committee among whom were Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman.

For alleged acts of misconduct, Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman were disqualified from the Kogi East senatorial contest on Thursday, April 28.

The aspirants have indicated an interest to appeal the committee's decisions (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

The screening committee in Lokoja held that Suleiman was screened out because he is not a registered voter in the senatorial district, and thus cannot in the coming senatorial election.

Another parameter used for Suleiman was that he has not voted for anyone in Kogi East, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okpanachi was accused of being a mole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he allegedly got an appointment.

Though the PDP's constitution permits members who defected from the party to return, members are to fulfill stipulated conditions before taking up an elective position which, by the standard of the committee, Okpanachi were yet to meet as at the time he was screened.

Also, an aspirant vying for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat, a former federal lawmaker, Ahmed Ogembe, was dropped.

Even more, Ismail Inah Hussein, an aspirant to the House of Representatives from the Idah Federal Constituency, was dropped on the grounds of anti-party activities.

However, as reported by PM News, the disqualified aspirants have indicated an interest in approaching the party’s screening appeals committee to seek redress.

Bad news as PDP's screening committee disqualifies 2 presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, two presidential aspirants were disqualified by the opposition's screening committed chaired by David Mark.

Both aspirants whose names were withheld were to forfeit the N80 million with which they bought the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Mark announced the development after the screening exercise on Friday, April 29.

Asked if the committee made any recommendation to the PDP to refund the funds to the aspirants, Mark responded:

“Why should the party refund the money?”

Source: Legit.ng