Two of the 17 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants have been disqualified by the opposition's screening committed chaired by David Mark.

The Nation reports that both aspirants whose names were withheld are to forfeit the N80 million with which they bought the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Mark announced the development after the screening exercise on Friday, April 29.

Asked if the committee made any recommendation to the PDP to refund the funds to the aspirants, Mark responded:

“Why should the party refund the money?”

