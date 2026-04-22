As 2026 UTME candidates checked their results, some showed them to their parents and got different reactions

Screenshot of the results and chats between some of the candidates and their parents concerning their results has emerged

The various results of the students in the JAMB examination caught the attention after they shared it on social media

Some candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) posted their results online.

Parents of the candidates have reacted in different ways after seeing the results of their children who wrote the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

How 4 parents react to their children's 2026 UTME results, screenshots surface. Photo: Facebook/Ogah Adakole, X/ @maroofalabi

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted the reactions from different parents after seeing their children's result.

1. Father proudly flaunts underage daughter's UTME result

A proud father, Maroof Afolabi, posted the result of his underage daughter, who sat for the 2026 UTME.

He showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the JAMB, as he expressed his gratitude to God.

Afolabi's post was captioned:

"My daughter who is underage. Alhamdullilahi."

See the result below:

2. UTME: Mother blows hot as son scores 225

A young man, Anosike Emmanuel Chinedu, who sat for the 2026, showed his chat with his mother while informing her of his 2026 UTME result.

The law aspirant stated that he wanted to study law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), adding that his mother was a lecturer.

His mother, who seemed displeased by what he wrote, questioned him and expressed her displeasure at his score.

See their chat below:

3. UTME: Mother reacts as daughter scores below 150

A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of a chat between her and her mum after seeing the result of her JAMB exam.

The young lady shared a screenshot of how she informed her mother about her JAMB score and how she reacted in an encouraging way.

According to the young lady, she wanted to study an education course, and from the chat, her mother encouraged her despite her low score.

See the chat below:

A Nigerian mum reacts to her daughter's 2026 UTME results. Photo: @mummysgurl86

Source: TikTok

4. 2026 UTME: Father celebrates son's result

A Nigerian father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, shared his joy on social media by posting a screenshot of his son's UTME result, showing that he scored very high in several subjects.

He took to his Facebook page to share his feelings and revealed how proud he was of his son for his achievements.

His son, who wrote science subjects, scored 341 in his UTME, sparking admiration from his family and well-wishers.

The man wrote in his Facebook post:

"I’m so incredibly proud of you. Watching you put in the hours, stay up late, push through tough topics, and never give up has been inspiring. Today, your result speaks for itself: the best among the best.

"You’ve proven that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. May this achievement open new doors for you and remind you that no goal is too big when you’re committed.

"Congratulations, champion! Celebrate this win -you earned every bit of it. Nothing is beyond you, and may God perfect the remaining."

2026 UTME: Science student shows his JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng