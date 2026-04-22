Breaking: Former Nigerian President Meets Tinubu in Aso Rock as Details Emerge
Former president Goodluck Jonathan has stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, to meet with President Bola Tinubu.
This development was announced by the special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, April 22.
Details of the meeting later…
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944