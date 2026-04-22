Nigeria Customs Service denies false claims of recruitment cancellation

Service urges public to rely on official channels for accurate information

Officials reaffirm commitment to transparency in recruitment process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has denied the cancellation of an ongoing recruitment exercise.

The NCS said the information currently circulating on social media is false and did not originate from the service.

The Customs said there has been no official announcement regarding the cancellation of any recruitment process.

This was contained in a statement issued via the X handle of the Customs (@CustomsNG) on Tuesday, 21, 2026.

The NCS reiterates its commitment to transparency in the recruitment process.

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to a misleading message currently circulating on social media alleging the cancellation of an ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that the information is false and did not originate from the Nigeria Customs Service. There has been no official announcement regarding the cancellation of any recruitment process.”

The NSC urged Nigerians to disregard the message and refrain from sharing unverified information.

The Service called on stakeholders to rely solely on information disseminated through the NCS official communication channels.

Members of the public are advised to follow the NCS verified platforms for accurate and up-to-date information about customs.

Nigerians react to alleged cancellation of Customs recruitment

@Aroge40

@CustomsNG, give us the Legit information, formally, the masses and every interested individual did not get the right information before the fake news? It is unclear to me that @CustomsNG did not post any recruitment information, and they’re claiming there is an ongoing recruitment…!

@DestinyEta17480

We hope people don't die before they do the needful. This long wait will do more harm than good.

@FareedahAlee

Customs rushed their CBT’s only to take forever shortlisting. Imagining the risk and cost of leaving everything to travel back to one’s geopolitical zone for an examination, and 6 months later, there’s still nothing but silence. So unfair!

@NigeriaShokunin

This is another reminder that recruitment processes in public institutions are highly vulnerable to misinformation; official channels must stay consistently proactive, not reactive.

@SaniAminuMuham4

Then shortlist people so there will be no need for fake news ooooo

Customs recruitment: FG releases important notice to applicants

Recall that the NCS issued a disclaimer disowning a viral recruitment notice described as photoshopped and misleading.

The Service urged applicants to rely only on verified official channels for recruitment information.

NCS cautioned the public against scams and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in recruitment.

Customs recruitment: Things to know about CBT exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the NCS sent an important message to shortlisted candidates ahead of its computer-based test.

The NCS issued detailed guidelines that shortlisted candidates must know about the computer-based test.

Legit.ng reports that shortlisted candidates must sit for a computer-based test for the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Source: Legit.ng