The governorship race in Kano state ahead of the 2023 poll has reached a fever pitch as interesting development begins to unfold

Salihu Yakasai who was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has indicated his interest to succeed the incumbent

According to Yakasai, he will be contesting under the umbrella of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

The former media aide to the Governor of Kano state, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has officially joined the gubernatorial race to succeed his former boss.

Legit.ng reports that Yakasai made this known via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 3.

Salihu Yakasai was dismissed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for criticizing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo Credit: (Salihu Yakasai)

Recall that Yakasai was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state who was said to have taken the decision because Yakasai critiqued the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the administration of President Buhari failed to fulfill the mandate on which it was elected into power.

Kano 2023: Yakasai to contest under PRP

However, in a follow-up to his ouster, Yakasai left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) March and joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) which also houses Kola Abiola a presidential hopeful and son of late MKO Abiola.

Yakasai in his announcement said:

“I am happy to announce to my family and friends and the rest of the people of Kano state, the decision to run for governor of Kano state under the flag of PRP Nasara.

“By the grace of God, I will be holding a meeting next Friday, 6th May 2023, where I will give details of my reasons. May God choose the best for Kano, this is our prayer, not only us. Praise be to God.”

