A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Salisu Gwangwazo, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The lawmaker announced his departure from the opposition PDP to the ruling party through a letter read by the Speaker

Gwangwazo in the letter cited leadership crisis amongst other internal issues within the PDP in the state, as the reason for his defection

The member, representing Kano Municipal in the Kano State House of Assembly, Salisu Gwangwazo, has announced his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Nigerian reports that Mr. Gwangwazo popularly referred to as Alhaji Baba, made this announcement through a letter sent to the Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidari, on Friday, April 29.

A statement issued and signed by the chief press secretary of the Assembly, Uba Abdullahi, said the lawmaker decided to leave PDP due to leadership crisis that rocked the party.

Salisu Gwangwazo cited the leadership crisis as one of the reasons he left the PDP. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

Source: Facebook

Speaker welcomes the lawmaker into APC

Meanwhile, the speaker congratulated Mr Gwangwazo for joining the ruling party and assured him that APC would carry him and his people along going forward.

Mr Chidari added that the leadership style of the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is an all-inclusive system where every member of the party has a stake in the overall development of the state.

Source: Legit.ng