The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Friday, April 29, challenged the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, George Akume to list the achievements he recorded in the state since 1999 when he served as a governor and later a minister.

Tasking the former governor on some of his deliveries while serving in the state and at the national level, Ortom urged Akume to specifically enumerate his projects within the eight years as governor of Benue state.

Governor Ortom has alleged that Senator George Akume has not been able to do anything meaningful for the Benue people. Photo: Samuel Ortom, George Akume

He also said that it is important for Akume to list his achievements as a three-time Senator representing Benue northwest Senatorial District, as well as the projects he has attracted to the state now that he is a minister for three years.

A statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur and seen by Legit.ng quoted the governor as saying that Akume benefit from the goodwill of the Benue people who voted him for two terms as governor, three terms as senator, and now as a minister representing the state.

Ortom said:

"Sadly, all that our people have got in return from him are insults and baseless accusations."

Governor Ortom who threw the challenge in reaction to Senator Akume’s recent utterances against him at a function in Abuja expressed disappointment in Akume for failing the people in all the mandates that he has been given to serve.

His words:

“Let him show Benue people just one bill that he sponsored or even a single motion that he moved during his 12 years in the Senate.

"All that our people have received as a reward for their support of Akume in 23 years are accusations and blackmail. He has sold his conscience to enemies of the state for a pot of porridge."

The governor recalled Akume’s utterances in 2019 after the state came under herdsmen attacks and hundreds were killed in which he accused Benue people of killing themselves.

He noted that the people responded accordingly by voting him out of the Senate to demonstrate their anger towards him.

He said the only way to put an end to Akume’s persistent mischief against the state is for the minister to display his achievements as governor, senator and minister.

Governor Ortom further restated his commitment to providing development projects for Benue people despite the antics of those whose only target is to destroy the state, as long as their bread is buttered in Abuja.

