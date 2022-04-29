The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has described the murder of Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abuja as unacceptable.

Calling for a diligent police investigation on the matter, the governor said Terungwa's death was one too many.

Governor Ortom has said that the murder of the NYSC member is unacceptable. Photo: @Instablog

He also called on the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to do all within his powers to fish out the perpetrators of the criminal act.

A statement released by Ortom's chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, and seen by Legit.ng quoted the governor as saying:

"Just 6 months ago, the Vanguard newspaper's correspondent, Tordue Salem went missing in the same manner in Abuja and was later found dead. Up till now, no headway on the investigation."

Remembering Salem Tordue's murder

Ortom said Stephanie's death should not go on the same path as that of Tordue which seems like the police have forgotten.

Further urging the IGP and other relevant security agencies should intensify efforts to fish out those behind these acts.

His words:

"This is one death too many for us and we shall not take this lightly.

"Our innocent farmers are not safe back home and their children whom they labour to train in school are being murdered in reckless manners, while in their places of service to the nation."

"The security must work with the management of NYSC to get to the roots of this."

Stephanie Terungwa: Photos as missing Abuja corps member is found dead with her privates reportedly removed

The female Abuja corps member who was declared missing was found dead with some of her private parts removed Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, a mother, was last seen on Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, in Lokogoma area of Abuja.

Richard Iorliam, the uncle of the slain said that Stephanie was abducted with her one-year-old son after attending NYSC CDS exercise.

NYSC confirms death of missing Abuja female corps member

The NYSC had confirmed the death of a female corps member who was earlier declared missing in Abuja.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Eddy Megwa, NYSC spokesperson disclosed Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa's body was identified through the help of security agencies.

The management, however, noted that investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the mysteries surrounding her death.

Source: Legit.ng