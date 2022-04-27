Nigerians have been urged to ensure that they work with the federal government and the present administration to end the growing insecurity in the country

This is because President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the criminal activities, banditry and insurgency will linger without collaboration from the people

The president also said that his administration has done well in creating a conducive environment for the ease of business

Daily Trust reports that the president while speaking at an iftar dinner with members of the business community and the leadership of politics said without the support of the masses, it will take the Armed Forces a longer period to end the insurgency across the country.

The president also called on all political parties in Nigeria to partner with his administration to defeat the terrorists causing mayhem in various regions.

He said:

“Our country must be kept safe for progress and prosperity to be entrenched.

‘‘I look forward to seeing the reflection of this spirit in the relationship between the parties and the government, especially as the electioneering season will soon be on us."

Ease of doing business in Nigeria

Further speaking on the ease of doing business in Nigeria, the president said his administration is currently doing well to improve the business climate of the country.

He also called on the private sector to complement the efforts of the government to reduce poverty and create jobs for the teeming youths.

2023: Secrets I know in presidency, what Buhari told me, Osinbajo spills

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is still had been presenting himself as the best man to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Osinbajo on Monday, April 25, noted that having gathered a lot of experience in leadership by virtue of working with President Muhammadu Buhari, he is fit for the job.

The presidential hopeful added that if he does not run for the presidency in the 2023 presidential election, injustice would have been committed against Nigerians.

How I became Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo reveals

Osinbajo speaking on how he emerged as Nigeria's vice president in 2015 had surfaced on social media.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that the vice president spoke on his emergence as the nation's number two citizen when he visited Reverend Dr Udochi M Odikanwa at the Annual Convention of The Restoration Life Assembly Int’l in December 2021.

The vice president, a pastor and professor of law, attributed his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling APC to God, noting that he was not even politically strong enough to win a local government chairmanship election.

Source: Legit.ng