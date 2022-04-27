The Benue state government has condemned the shaving of a young lady's hair by some hunter and forest guards in the state

Samuel Ortom said that his administration is not part of the illegality carried out by these hunters and the forest guards

The governor also ordered the commissioner of police in Benue state to immediately arrest leaders of those who shaved the lady's hair

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state on Wednesday, April 27, has ordered the immediate arrest of the leaders of the illegal group, 'Hunters and Forests Security Guards in Makurdi, the state's capital city.

The illegal group, popularly known as Hunters and Forests Security Guards had caused heavy security breaches on the streets of Makurdi when they allegedly shaved a young lady's hair.

The governor of Benue state has called for the arrest of the leaders of hunters and forest security guards. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Distancing himself and his administration from the illegal activities of the group, Governor Ortom warned that the hunter and guards are not an agency of the state government.

Ortom in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, maintained that the state government has no relationship with the hunters' security outfit and will not in any way condone their operations in the state.

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng read in part:

"The Hunters and Forest Security Guards is not a creation of the Benue state government and we absolutely do not have any relationship with it in whatever form.

"As the chief security officer of the state, I am appalled by the unlawful acts of these people and I condemn this in unequivocal terms and state categorically that my government has nothing to do with this group and its actions"

Benue state government not part of the illegal plan

Governor Ortom stressed that his government does not condone injustice of any form and inhuman treatment of persons based on gender, social, political religious or ethnic segregation.

He also emphasized that as a government, which has been at the forefront of the fight against insecurity and all forms of injustice and discrimination against her people, his administration would not fold his arms and watch some lawless persons maltreat his subjects.

His words:

"I have repeatedly maintained that I will never allow criminals to take over the state. Benue citizens are law-abiding and we cannot allow illegal bodies to operate and harass people here."

Consequently, the following persons who are leaders of the group have been arrested by the Police for breach of security in the state.

Those arrested include Ajonye Peter, state commandant, Leva Luther, deputy commandant, Jov Peter Charles, admin officer and Godwin Adinya, state adviser.

The governor charged the police to properly investigate those involved in the act and ensure that justice is done in order to serve as a deterrent to other persons or groups that may want to take laws into their hands to visit mayhem on innocent citizens

