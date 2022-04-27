Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tuesday, April led members of his campaign organisation to Delta state

Speaking to Delta state delegates, Governor Emmanuel said he has all it takes to reposition Nigeria in the areas of security, economy, and infrastructure

The host governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, vouched for the competence and capacity of his Akwa Ibom state counterpart

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, April 25 charged presidential aspirants and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embark on a reconciliatory move that would throw up a credible candidate for the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa gave the charge at Government House, Asaba, when PDP delegates played host to one of the presidential hopefuls under the platform of the party, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.

Governor Okowa says Udom Emmanuel has the capacity to lead Nigeria. Photo credit: @okon_sir

Source: Twitter

The governor who said Nigeria was in difficult times, affirmed that the nation needed a president that would comprehensively address the challenges bedeviling the nation in all spheres.

He described Governor Emmanuel as a man of proven integrity and a leader that has done well in office and assured him that delegates will take the right decision at the party's primaries.

The governor expressed displeasure with the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that has kept complaining after seven years in office, adding that Nigerians should have a rethink and support the PDP's quest to rescue the nation from maladministration.

His words:

"Having listened to you, l am sure that our people are obviously convinced that you have the capacity to be the president of this country.

"There is no doubt that we are in very difficult times in our nation and Udom Emmanuel, a presidential aspirant under the PDP has already told us about the challenges and his intent and the processes that he intends to take us through as a nation, to rescue us and then to begin to rebuild a nation that we truly desire as a people.''

In his speech, Governor Emmanuel said he was offering himself to serve as president because he has answers to the myriads of challenges confronting the socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development of the country in the last seven years.

He appealed to Delta delegates to throw their weight behind him to enable him emerge as the presidential candidate of the PDP, even as he promised to use his vast wealth of experience in the private sector and politics to conquer the nation's teething problems.

Source: Legit.ng