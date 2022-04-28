The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of a female corps member who was earlier declared missing in Abuja

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Eddy Megwa, NYSC spokesperson disclosed Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa's body was identified through the help of security agencies

The management however noted that investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the mysteries surrounding her death

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), member declared missing on Thursday, April 14 in Abuja, has been found dead, her body mutilated.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 27, the NYSC director of press and public relations, confirmed Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa Edward Achado’s body was found with some of her body parts removed by the killers.

Vanguard reports that her family declared the fair-complexioned lady missing, in a notice shared on the social media.

NYSC confirmed the death of the missing Abuja female corps member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa. Photo credit: Andrew Asough Orngu

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement reads:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trousers with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

“It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.”

Vanguard also reports that her family declared the fair-complexioned lady missing, in a notice shared on the social media.

Armed bandits kidnap corp members travelling to Zamfara camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some corp members on their way to Zamfara camp were kidnapped by armed bandits.

Although the police confirmed the abduction of two prospective corps members along the Sheme-Tsafe highway in the state, witnesses told Premium Times newspaper that about six others were missing from the incident that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement seen by Legit.ng noted:

“Report received by the Zamfara state police command from the state NYSC coordinator indicated that 2 prospective NYSC corp members deployed from Benue to Kebbi and Sokoto states were among the victims of abduction along Tsafe-Gusau road on Tuesday 19th October, 2021..."

The CP, in his address to the prospective corp members, assures them of more police commitment to safeguarding their lives and enjoins them to be security conscious of themselves.

Policeman's daughter goes missing

In another development, a 16-year-old girl, Blessing Patrick, went missing inside the Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

It was gathered the Senior Secondary School 3 girl was last seen in early April after she returned from school.

The source, in a chat, said:

“Blessing came back from school and dropped her bag inside her parent’s apartment in the barracks."

Source: Legit.ng