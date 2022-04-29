The Cross River State High Court has jailed two bankers for stealing money from the bank accounts of a dead customer The bankers were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) According to the EFCC, the convicts were prosecuted on a one-count charge bordering on forgery, conspiracy and breach of trust

Two bankers - Titus Chima Nwankwo and Utibe-Abasi Ifiok - have been jailed by a Cross River state High Court sitting in Calabar for stealing N2,900,000 from the account of a deceased customer.

A statement shared by the EFCC said the bankers who were staff of a commercial bank in the state were convicted on Tuesday, April 26, after pleading guilty to a one-count separate charge bordering on forgery, conspiracy, breach of trust and stealing.

Two bankers have been jailed by a court in Cross River state for stealing from a dead customer. Photo: EFCC

The duo were earlier arraigned by the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Joshua Abolarin prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Elias Abua convicted and sentenced George to three months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N100,000.

However, Nwankwo bagged three months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N50,000.

Charges which the ex-bankers were convicted on

The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre started on June 16, 2021, when a petitioner alleged that they conspired and forged the signature of one Godfried Francis Osso.

Osso was a deceased customer of a bank and the bankers were said to have fraudulently diverted the said sum for their personal uses.

They were investigated, arrested and prosecuted by the EFCC before their conviction.

