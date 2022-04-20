The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Amir Al-Makura son of the former Nasarawa state governor

Amir is suspected to be involved in the acquisition of property worth N130million with no explanation of the source of the money

However, the spokesperson for the Senator Tanko Al-Malkura has stated that he is not aware of the detention

Amir Al-Makura, son of former Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Malkura is currently facing a probe from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the acquisition of multimillion property, PremiumTimes report.

According to the newspaper, the 24-year-old Amir paid an initial fee of N96million in cash in foreign currency equivalent for the property whose original price tag is N130million.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa. Photo Credit: (EFCC)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that a source who spoke to the newspaper in confidence revealed that the alleged bought the house from a real estate company called Bilaad Realty Ltd.

The source further revealed that the suspect who was invited by the EFCC honoured the invitation but has been unable to clearly explain the source of the money for the acquisition of the said property.

However, it was further gathered that the suspect is still being probed as he remains in the custody of the EFCC as he is yet to meet the bailing stipulations of the commission.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

I am not aware of Amir Al-Makura's detention - Ex-governor's aide

It will also be recalled that the suspects’ father and mother, Senator Tanko Al-Makura and Mairo Al-Makura were also invited by the commission in July 2021 for allegations of misappropriation of funds as a serving governor of Nasarawa state.

Meanwhile, when the spokesperson of the ex-governor was contacted for a statement confirming the detention, he stated that he was not aware of the incident.

We did not arrest Obiano's wife - EFCC

In another development, the EFCC has reacted to reports stating that the commission arrested the wife of ex-governor of Anambra state, Ebelechukwu Obiano.

The commission has however dismissed such reports stating that they were not true.

However, several reports has it that Obiano's wife is on the radar of the EFCC for alleged fraud.

EFCC arrests Willie Obiano at Lagos airport while on his way to America

It will also be recalled that former governor, Willie Obiano was arrested by EFCC operatives at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, hours after handing over to his successor.

It was gathered that Obiano has been on the radar of the EFCC for months prior to the conclusion of his tenure in office.

EFCC had last November placed Obiano on a watchlist. Obiano was arrested for alleged mismanagement of over N17bn Paris Club refund and security vote.

