A video of Taaooma greeting some of her senior colleagues at a comedy event has surfaced online

In the clip, Julius Agwu and Bovi Ugboma were seated together at the award ceremony when Taaooma approached them

Many social media users also noticed Julius Agwu's outfit at the event and compared his look to that of gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori

Nigerian content creator Maryam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma, has warmed the hearts of her fans with the way she greeted some of her senior colleagues at the Humour Awards.

In the viral video, the mother of one was first seen exchanging pleasantries with Julius Agwu at the event.

Reactions trail the moment Taaooma paid respect to Bovi and Julius Agwu by kneeling. Photo credit@taaooma/@juliusagwu/@bovi

Source: Instagram

Taaooma went on her knees to greet Agwu before turning to Bovi Ugboma, who was seated beside him.

She remained on her knees while greeting Bovi and spent a few moments with the comedians before moving on.

The skit maker later stood up and hugged another guest seated nearby.

Fans react to Taaooma's video

Many fans praised Taaooma for showing respect to her senior colleagues. Some compared her to Toyin Abraham and said she had embraced similar values of humility and respect.

Taaooma trends over gare action towards her senior at event. Photo credit@taooma

Source: Instagram

Others focused on Julius Agwu's outfit at the award ceremony. He wore a mint-green head covering and a matching flowing outfit, which some social media users said resembled the style often associated with gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori.

Some questioned his fashion choice, while others blamed the growing desire to appear fashion-forward for the unusual look.

Several commenters also praised the content creator's conduct, noting that some younger people might have chosen to simply shake hands with or even ignore their senior colleagues at such an event.

The Instagram video is below:

How fans reacted to the video about Taaooma

Here are some comments below:

@hoyin_20 commented:

"Them no go call am Alabosi now, but if na Toyin Abraham, dem go say she be Alabos."

@evoncouture1 reacted:

"This is culture..only people who lack culture would criticise this. Give honour to whom honour is due. Not all.Weldone

@moreniky shared:

"Men don dey drag Kimono and pashmina with women again haaa, first boubou now this. O ti da."

@bunbright6 said:

"That’s the way she greets people, but wait for awon omo alaileko to wake up."

@smartfeetzz wrote:

"Why Julius con resemble Yinka Alaseyori like dis";

@sukii_barigas_ reacted:

"She go kneel tired because there are plenty there, this kind eye service society, why can’t she say hi, and leave immediately.

Eucharia Anunobi kneels for Joke Silva

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Eucharia Anunobi greeted Joke Silva after meeting her at an event recently.

The AMVCA organisers had staged an event for artistes in the entertainment industry ahead of the award ceremony, and both actresses were in attendance.

The actress also went to Iya Rainbow and knelt for her while showing respect. They praised her for the way she showed respect because she is also a veteran in the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng