A piece of news that would sadden the heart of the Force men in the country, is the death of Lance Corporal Jibrin

According to reports, Jibrin who was a lecturer with the Nigerian Army battalion in Yobe state committed suicide after being arrested for allegedly working with the Boko Haram insurgents

Meanwhile, before his demise, the late corporal revealed some important information to the Military during interrogation and this led to the arrest of some of his collaborators

Lance Corporal Jibrin, an instructor with the Nigerian Army battalion in Geidam, Yobe state, has committed suicide.

Daily Trust reports that he took his life after he was arrested for allegedly conniving with Boko Haram insurgents who attacked Yobe communities recently.

Jibrin, who disappeared from his duty post a few days ago, was said to have been sighted among the Boko Haram terrorists that attacked Geidam town last week.

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army found the wreckage of a crashed military jet, a year after it was declared missing in Sambisa Forest. Photo credit: Nigerian Army / Handout/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Military's position

Daily Nigerian added that the soldier with one of the battalions of the Nigerian Army in the North-East was discovered by military intelligence operatives for his involvements in recent attacks on brothels and beer parlours, on Tuesday, April 26.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The military said:

“The Army authorities in Gashua were intimated and Jibrin was nabbed at a checkpoint after he boarded a bus to Gombe and disguised himself as a civilian.”

“He was handcuffed and on interrogation he revealed a lot which led to the arrest of some of his collaborators.

“On transit to Geidam, he snatched a gun from one of his escorts, over powered the other and shot himself."

Army reacts

When contacted Army spokesman headquarters of sector II operation Hadinkai Damaturu, Lt Kennedy Anyewau, confirmed the incident.

3 Days after ISWAP terrorists bomb Taraba community, give reason

In just three days after members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) bombed a bar in Taraba state, the state just witnessed another fresh explosion.

ISWAP had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted infidels stating that about 30 people were either killed or injured in the explosion that rocked the bar where alcohol was being sold.

It was reported that the fresh explosion rocked the Nukkai area of Taraba state. The area shares a boundary with Ardo-Kola local government area of the state.

2023: Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesome Wike had said that he has the magic wand to address the insecurity currently witnessed in Nigeria.

The Rivers state governor and PDP presidential aspirant made the comment when he met the party's delegates in Taraba state.

Wike also canvassed the need for state police in Nigeria, stressing that it will go a long way in addressing the issue of insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng