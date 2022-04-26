The EFCC has commenced an investigation to apprehend members of a syndicate who scammed a prominent Emir in Kwara state of N33.3m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate who has been accused of defrauding the Emir of Okuta in Kwara state, Idris Sero Abubakar, Legit.ng reports.

According to a post on the EFCC Facebook page, the Emir was duped of the sum of N33,399,999.00 by the scammers.

The Chairman, Economic, and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa. Photo Credit: (EFCC)

Legit.ng gathered that the 30-year-old suspect a Benue indigene alongside his accomplices collaborated to defraud the Emir under the false pretense that they had a container full of goods that were supposedly meant for the development of the Okuta community.

The monarch who petitioned the EFCC in November, 2021 stated that the suspects had called him telling him about a container that needed to be cleared at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport for the sum of N33,399,999.00.

In his petition, he further alleged that the syndicate has issued him several account details for him to send the money needed to clear the container.

EFCC to commence further investigation

He further disclosed that after he had made the payment, he was told to call one Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP) who was expected to deliver the container to him.

It was later gathered that after numerous unsuccessful attempts to get the goods delivered to the monarch, the EFCC waded into the matter upon the submission of the petition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fidelis Poor is expected to be arraigned before the court upon the conclusion of further investigations.

