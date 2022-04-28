In an effort to stem the tide of insecurity in the country, police authorities in Taraba state and Plateau have nabbed suspected arm dealers

According to a statement by the Force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the suspects were arrested due to credible information made available to the police

Meanwhile, the police chief, IGP Usman Alkali Baba urged officers to give criminals a hard chase till the country is void of their heinous activities

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT), in a sting operation, have arrested four notorious arms dealers and recovered 57 AK47 rifles and a large catchment of ammunition in Jos, Plateau State and from other locations across the country.

This development was made known through a statement shared on the official Facebook page of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) signed and issued by the police spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, April 28, in Abuja.

According to Adejobi, this arrest is in furtherance of the IGP’s recent charge to the men of the NPF to be dauntless in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

Police nab suspected arms dealers in Jos, Taraba. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The suspects

The suspects, Hamza Zakari (aka Hamzo) aged 20yrs, Abubakar Muhammed (aka Fancy) aged 22yrs, Umar Ibrahim aged 25yrs and Muhammed Abdulkarim (aka Dan-Asabe) aged 37yrs, all males and residents of Jos, were arrested following a credible intelligence on their nefarious activities in Jos and its environs.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The suspects, who confessed to their involvement in arms dealings and other criminal acts, have been identified as one of the major links for the supply of arms and ammunition to criminal elements terrorizing the state and some other parts of the country.

The investigation team is on the trail of their accomplices and they are closing in on them.

IGP Baba reacts

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, while commending the successes recorded by the FIB-IRT, reassured members of the public of his administration's commitment to the fight against common enemies of the nation who are hell-bent on causing pains, tears and agony to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Massive shame as policeman is arrested for extorting N50k from NYSC member, his name and photo made public

In an effort to name and shame erring officers, the Nigerian police have arrested one ASP Eyitere Joseph who allegedly extorted the sum of N50k from a corps member. ASP Eyitere's photo has been released on Twitter.

He was said to have committed the ugly crime at Ile Iwe, Ejigbo, Lagos state but things got out of hand as someone made a tweet, reporting him to his superiors.

Erring Nigerian police officer put to shame

The police through its spokesman, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it has warned the DPO under whose command the erring officer serves.

DCP Abba Kyari arrested for allegedly dealing in drug

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that the police in Nigeria arrested DCP Abba Kyri after he was declared wanted by the NDLEA for alleged drug deals.

The prominent police officer allegedly got involved in drug peddling while he was serving suspension for questionable association with Hushpuppi.

The story of his arrest was greeted with social media outrage with many expressing shock that he could do such.

Source: Legit.ng