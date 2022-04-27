Investigations against the embattled cop, Abba Kyari have been intensified again with fresh details unfolding

Sources from the NDLEA revealed that some of his properties have been sealed for more investigation

It was gathered that some of these properties are situated in his state of origin in Maiduguri, Borno state

Embattled and suspended police officer, Abba Kyari has been greeted with another calamity as operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) marked some properties allegedly belonging to him for investigation.

According to a Daily Trust report, the operation was sanctioned by the headquarters of the NDLEA.

Suspended Nigerian Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari (middle) appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria on March 7, 2022. Photo Credit: (Kola Sulaimon)

Source: Getty Images

The alleged properties of the suspect as gathered by Legit.ng are the ones situated in Maiduguri, Borno state.

A source in the agency revealed that the properties included a shopping complex with about 100 shops and other properties.

Recall that the suspect, Abba Kyari is a native of Borno and has been remanded in prison alongside his accomplices since February.

NDLEA nabs drug kingpin linked to Kyari

Similarly, the NDLEA recently apprehended an alleged associate of Abba Kyari known as Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu.

Report reveals that Ukati is a serial drug dealer and has been alleged for involvement in a tramadol deal worth N3billion with the embattled Abba Kyari.

Reacting to the arrest of the suspect, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated that after months of tailing the suspect, the NDLEA was able to secure his arrest.

Further findings revealed that some parts of the shopping complex were still being occupied and it is believed to be located along Gombole Road, Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri.

Abba Kyari finally opens up, makes serious allegation against NDLEA

Meanwhile, the embattled Kyari recently divulged a strong allegation against operatives of the NDLEA following his drug-related case.

Kyari in his confession revealed that allegations that he demanded reward from a whistleblower who helped him in nabbing a suspect was a mere attempt by the anti-narcotic agency to frame him.

He further stated that the anti-narcotic agency is involved in shielding drug barons and cartels across the federation.

The suspended senior police officer who used to head the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has been in the eye of the storm after he was first fingered in a multi-million-dollar Internet fraud case by the US government.

NDLEA to conduct drug test for Tinubu, Kalu, Amaechi, others ahead of polls

In another development, senatorial, governorship, and presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are to undergo drug integrity tests before the scheduled primaries.

This is the latest request of the NDLEA boss, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), to Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling party.

In the letter addressed to Amadu, Marwa asked that officials of the agency be permitted to conduct the test for all APC aspirants.

