The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress revealed the money stoled at its national secretariat recently is not theirs

According to the party's national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the $50, 000 stolen does not belong to the APC in any way

Morka noted further that the loss is in no way connected to the sale of APC forms nor the relocation of its venue

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the theft of a huge amount of money at its national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, April 27.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the APC national publicity secretary, Barr Felix Morka, described the report as false and misleading.

He disclosed that the $50, 000 that was stolen at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday does not belong to the party.

Felix Morka opens up on the stealing of about $75,000 from a chieftain of the party at the APC national secretariat. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the party had on Thursday, April 28, relocated the sale of forms from its national secretariat to the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Explaining why the venue was moved to ICC, APC national publicity secretary, Morka, noted that the decision to relocate the venue to the ICC was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the secretariat.

Part of the statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media regarding lost US Dollars at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

"On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a sum of $50,000 was reported lost by an individual around the entrance gate of the National Secretariat of the Party.

"To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the Party. The loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre (ICC), as erroneously reported by the media."

Daily Trust had earlier reported how a party official from Enugu raised the alarm that he was robbed of $50,000 at the ruling party’s headquarters.

The incident happened barely 24 hours after the party commenced the sale of forms.

Source: Legit.ng