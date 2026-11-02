The Canadian government published guidance on who qualifies to study in Canada without obtaining a study permit in 2026

Short-term students, minor children, and construction apprentices are among the categories covered under the exemptions

The exemptions come with specific conditions, and some categories may still benefit from getting a study permit

The Canadian government has published official guidance listing the categories of foreign nationals who are allowed to study in Canada without first obtaining a study permit.

While most foreigners are required to hold a valid study permit before enrolling in any Canadian institution, the government has outlined specific situations where the permit is not mandatory.

Canada reveals who can study in the country without obtaining a study permit. Photo credit: Megan Albu

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Who does not need a study permit?

The following categories of people may study in Canada without a study permit:

1. Short-term students whose programme lasts six months or less.

2. Family or staff members of foreign representatives accredited by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), though their embassy must confirm their eligibility with GAC.

3. Members of a foreign armed force from a country designated under the Visiting Forces Act, provided they are in Canada on official duties and hold a letter of acceptance from Canada's Department of National Defence.

4. People with Registered Indian status in Canada, even if they hold citizenship in another country.

5. Minor children who are refugees or refugee claimants, whose parents are refugees or permanent residents or Canadian citizens, or who are attending preschool, primary, or secondary school either accompanied by an authorised parent or unaccompanied.

6. Temporary residents or asylum seekers taking French language and cultural integration courses in Quebec.

7. Temporary residents enrolled in settlement and integration courses offered by a provincial or territorial government.

8. Construction apprentices who hold a valid work permit, are employed in an eligible construction occupation, and have an apprenticeship agreement registered with the relevant provincial or territorial authority.

Canada study without permit: Workers who may also qualify?

Foreign nationals who hold a valid work permit may also study without a study permit, provided their programme is six months or less in length.

In such cases, the study authorisation runs for up to six months or until the work permit expires, whichever comes first.

Canada: Why minor children may still want study permit

Even though many minor children are exempt, the Canadian government noted that holding a valid study permit can offer additional benefits.

These include access to a secondary school co-op work permit, eligibility for social services in certain provinces or territories, and the ability to move between education levels without needing to apply for a new permit.

Once a minor child reaches the age of majority, which is 18 or 19 years old depending on the province or territory, they must apply for a study permit if they wish to continue studying in Canada.

Legit.ng reported that Canada listed six types of courses that foreigners can take in the country without a study permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced fast study permits for master's and PhD students.

Residency duration for Canadian study permit holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had shared how long foreign students can remain in the country with a study permit.

According to the IRCC, a study permit is typically valid for the full duration of a student's programme plus an additional 90 days.

That 90-day window is intended to give students enough time to either make arrangements to leave Canada or apply to extend their stay.

Source: Legit.ng