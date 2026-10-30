Former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha challenged the NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi's four-year presidency proposal on live television

Okorocha warned that the South East must be strategic in political alliances rather than back risky propositions

The former senator used the occasion to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid

Former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha has described the four-year single-term presidency being proposed by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi as a dangerous gamble.

Okorocha made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, October 29, where he challenged the viability of Obi's governance model heading into the 2027 general elections.

Rochas Okorocha speaks against Peter Obi's one-term promise Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former senator representing Imo West did not stop at criticising Obi's proposal. He also used the platform to caution the South East geopolitical zone against making hasty political decisions, arguing that the region needed to be more calculated and deliberate when forging alliances ahead of the next election cycle.

Okorocha backs Tinubu's re-election

Beyond his criticism of Obi, Okorocha threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's bid to return to Aso Rock in 2027. He argued that Tinubu had not acted against the interests of any Igbo person, making the incumbent a more reliable option for the South East than the NDC's candidate.

Okorocha's comments place him firmly in the pro-Tinubu camp, even as political competition heats up across the country ahead of the 2027 elections. His remarks are particularly significant given that he and Obi both have roots in the South East, a region that became one of Obi's strongest bases of support during the 2023 presidential race.

Peter Obi, who left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 general elections.

See the full video of Okorocha interview on YouTube here:

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claimed he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raised a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng