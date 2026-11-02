An old interview clip of Funke Akindele opening up about Iyabo Ojo's fierce support for her early career resurfaced on November 1, 2026

Akindele recalled how Iyabo Ojo would confront filmmakers who refused to cast her, then take her out to console her after the rejection

The throwback video sparked an outpouring of admiration for Iyabo Ojo, with fans calling her a rare and selfless friend

A throwback interview clip featuring Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has gone viral after resurfacing on Instagram on Sunday, 1 November 2026, reigniting warm feelings about her friendship with fellow actress Iyabo Ojo.

In the clip, Akindele looked back on the early days of her career, describing how Iyabo Ojo was one of the few people who fought fiercely in her corner when producers and directors were turning her away.

Funke Akindele shares how Iyabo Ojo used to lash out at people who refused her roles in the movie industry. Photo credit@funkejenifakindele/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

According to Akindele, Ojo would confront filmmakers directly, using her connections and persuasion to push for Funke to be given roles, sometimes arguing with them without ever telling Akindele she had done so.

Iyabo Ojo drove Funke to Sweet Sensation after rejections

What stood out most in Akindele's account was the image of Iyabo Ojo showing up after a rejection to lift her spirits.

She described how, after she had cried over being passed over for a role, Ojo would take her out to Sweet Sensation in her red Toyota Corolla, wind down the car window, and verbally take on anyone who had refused to cast her friend.

Fans praise Iyabo Ojo over an old interview that Funke Akindele granted about her career. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"She will now give me food and I will not eat," Akindele recalled, noting that even her appetite was gone from the frustration. She also shared that the two of them used to swap clothes before going out, a detail that painted a vivid picture of just how intertwined their lives were at the time.

Funke Akindele's message to young actors

Closing out the clip, Akindele used her own journey to encourage anyone still waiting for their breakthrough.

"You're going to get a lot of no's. But you're going to get one big yes. That yes will change your life," she said.

Her parting words carried a quiet confidence: "If I can be here, uh-oh, you will get past me."

Watch the Instagram throwback clip of Funke Akindele speaksing about her friend and colleague here:

The video struck a chord with fans who flooded the comments with messages of appreciation for both women. Here is what people had to say:

@temifunmi_t3 wrote:

"Una hear she be rich girl from time..this is friendship growth keeps it"

@rashida42121 commented:

"When Iyabo stood up for you she doesn't look back. That's why she ignored those jobless people bullying and defaming her character"

@lafol_gbade shared:

"I keep saying, Iyabo is selfless, got a good heart."

@cyntybabie said:

"Aunty Iyabo aka queen mother you will forever be goated"

@mercyprevsils94 wrote:

"Iyabo is a good woi! The Lord will keep fighting her battles,. She will always be victorious!"

@adetobespecific reacted:

"QM is a friend everyone should have in their corner, she's a rare gem."

@sisi_clara commented:

"Whaooo..."you will get pass me"! Did you hear that?? Omo, the sky is big enough to accommodate everyone. I love that statement"

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project.

Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it and Akindele reacted to the backlash she faced over her action.

Source: Legit.ng