Abuja - Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has paid N100 million for the party's forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Yemi Kolapo, the director, media and publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, revealed this in a statement in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

According to Kolapo, Bello paid for the forms on Tuesday morning, April 26, making him the first to officially seal his aspiration for the office of the President in 2023,

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, the presidential aspirant will on Wednesday, April 26, pick his expression of interest and nomination forms.

2023: Yahaya Bello declares for presidency, says Nigeria deserves better

Recall that Bello declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the ruling APC.

Bello made the declaration in Bauchi on Thursday, January 20 while addressing APC legislators as well as women groups from the northeast region during a political meeting held in the state.

The Kogi governor who addressed the meeting virtually said:

“I am offering myself to aspire for the 2023 presidency under our party, APC because the country deserved better and purposeful leadership from the youth."

2023: MKO Abiola's daughter becomes DG Of APC presidential aspirant's campaign council

In a related development, Governor Bello appointed the daughter of MKO Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, as the director-general of his campaign organisation.

In her address on Saturday, April 2, at Eagle Square, Abuja, Abiola-Costello said her appointment as Governor Bello's campaign DG is a historic achievement for Nigerian women in politics as she is the first female in the country to head a presidential campaign.

According to her, henceforth women will not be cooks and singers during presidential rallies.

