DStv will launch four new Nigerian packages on November 5, with monthly prices ranging from ₦6,000 to ₦44,500

The ₦21,000 Sports package will include every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, plus 14 dedicated sports channels

South Africa’s bill-splitting feature has no confirmed Nigerian launch date, while existing subscribers will migrate to new plans in phases

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers in Nigeria struggling with rising household expenses may be interested in a new subscription arrangement introduced by MultiChoice in South Africa, offering customers more flexibility in paying for sports and entertainment.

The broadcaster has restructured its South African packages, introducing a dedicated sports subscription and a bill-splitting feature that allows customers to share monthly subscription costs.

DStv releases new sports channels and new prices for Nigerians. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The changes could attract attention among Nigerian football fans, particularly those who rely on SuperSport for English Premier League, UEFA Champions League and other major sporting competitions.

However, the new package prices and payment-sharing arrangements apply to South Africa. MultiChoice has not confirmed that the same offers are available to Nigerian subscribers.

DStv introduces cheaper sports viewing options

Under the revised South African subscription structure introduced in September 2026, DStv offers a streaming-only Sports package priced at R399 monthly.

The package, previously associated with DStv Compact, provides access to Premier League football, UEFA competitions, cricket, UFC, WWE and selected rugby matches.

DStv Premium remains the broadcaster's highest-tier offering, providing access to the complete range of SuperSport channels.

The Premium streaming subscription costs R799 monthly in South Africa.

For Nigerian viewers, the distinction is important because access to specific football competitions and other sporting events varies across DStv packages.

Subscribers should therefore confirm channel availability before choosing a plan.

New payment feature reduces subscription costs

MultiChoice also introduced a bill-splitting feature in South Africa in January 2026, allowing customers to divide subscription payments with another person.

Under the arrangement, a subscriber sends a payment link to a friend or family member, enabling both parties to contribute towards the monthly bill.

For example, the R799 Premium subscription can be split into two payments of R399.50, according to a report by MyBroadband.

Similarly, the R399 Sports package can be shared at R199.50 per person.

The arrangement is designed to make subscription payments easier for households sharing expenses.

Importantly, splitting the bill does not automatically increase the number of simultaneous streams permitted under the subscription.

Full list of new DStv prices in Nigeria

In a significant development, DStv has confirmed that its new subscription structure will launch in Nigeria on November 5, 2026.

According to an official announcement dated October 27, the broadcaster will introduce four principal packages, replacing parts of its existing subscription structure.

DStv

New DStv package Monthly price Starter ₦6,000 Select ₦11,000 Sports ₦21,000 Premium ₦44,500

Premier League fans get more access

The biggest change concerns football coverage.

DStv's new ₦21,000 Sports package will offer all Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, alongside UFC, athletics and other sporting events.

It will feature 14 dedicated sports channels, including SuperSport Action, Events, Extra and ESPN 2.

Premium subscribers paying ₦44,500 monthly will retain access to the broadcaster's complete sports offering, including Formula 1, MotoGP, cricket, tennis and golf.

Meanwhile, customers on the cheaper Starter package will receive selected Premier League and La Liga matches through SuperSport KickOff.

What existing DStv subscribers should know

New sports channels arrive on DStv; Nigerians now have more options. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice says the migration will begin on November 5, with existing subscribers moved to the new packages in phases.

Customers will not need new decoders or streaming applications.

However, subscribers should check their revised packages and prices through the MyDStv app or the company's official website.

For Nigerian households managing rising living costs, the new ₦21,000 Sports package could provide a more affordable route to comprehensive football coverage without paying ₦44,500 for Premium.

The South African bill-splitting arrangement remains a separate development, with no confirmed Nigerian launch date.

DStv launches cheaper Premium decoder plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice has introduced a cheaper DStv Premium subscription for decoder customers in South Africa, bringing its monthly price in line with the streaming package for subscribers willing to sign a two-year contract.

The offer costs R799 monthly, compared with the standard R979 month-to-month decoder subscription. However, there is no confirmed announcement extending the same deal to customers in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng