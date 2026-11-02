Chief Kabiru Rasaq, known as Amigboro, died in Ogun State after an unsuccessful surgery on Friday, October 30

Rasaq's wife Kehinde collapsed after hearing the news of her husband's death hours later on the same day

The double loss has thrown the Odogbolu community into shock and mourning, residents disclosed to the press

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Odogbolu, Ogun State - An Odogbolu community in Ogun State is reeling from grief after a well-known herbalist and his wife died on the same day, just hours apart.

As reported by The Punch, Chief Kabiru Rasaq, popularly called Amigboro and recognised in the community as the Oluwo Ifa of Odogbolu, passed away on Friday, October 30, following complications from surgery at a hospital whose identity has not been disclosed.

Chief Kabiru Rasaq, popularly known as Amigboro, and his wife reportedly died hours apart in Ogun State.

Source: Original

Ogun community in shock over double loss

Hours after his death, his wife, Kehinde, a petty trader, was informed of what had happened. She collapsed almost immediately and was rushed to hospital, but she did not survive, Eagle Online noted.

A resident who spoke anonymously described how quickly the tragedy unfolded. According to the source, people arrived at the family home to deliver the news of Chief Rasaq's death, at which point Kehinde fainted.

"She did not survive," the source confirmed, adding that the twin loss had left the community deeply shaken.

News of both deaths spread rapidly across social media over the weekend. A Facebook user, Fadipe Gbenro, announced the passing in a post on Saturday, writing:

"We announce with deep sorrow the passing of the Oluwo Ifa of Odogbolu and his beloved wife. Both husband and wife left us on the same day. It's a painful loss to the Amigboro and Ojurongbe families and the entire Odogbolu community."

The post attracted a wave of condolences and prayers from sympathisers on the platform.

Ogun: Community mourns couple after double tragedy

Residents say the deaths have cast a heavy shadow over the community. The couple's simultaneous departure within a single day has been described by locals as deeply unusual, adding to the sense of disbelief surrounding the incident.

The circumstances of Chief Rasaq's surgery, including the hospital involved and the nature of his condition, remain unknown. No official statement has been issued by family representatives or local authorities at the time of this report.

See the photo of the deceased couple in the X post below:

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The accident reportedly occurred at Konkiyal village in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

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Source: Legit.ng