Poland's Office for Foreigners launched the MOS electronic portal, making online applications mandatory for most residence permits

Despite the shift to the online system, five specific categories of foreigners are still required to submit their applications in paper form

The five exempted categories all relate to temporary residence permits and cover situations such as intra-corporate transfers and family cases outside Poland

Poland's Office for Foreigners launched the MOS system (Moduł Obsługi Spraw) on April 27, 2026, introducing a mandatory electronic process for submitting residence permit applications in the country.

The portal covers applications for temporary residence, permanent residence, and long-term EU resident status.

Poland excluded five categories of foreigners from online applications. Photo credit: Politico.

Source: UGC

While the shift to online applications applies broadly to foreigners seeking to live in Poland, the government has carved out five specific categories of applicants who must continue using paper-based applications under existing rules.

5 Categories Still Requiring Paper Applications

According to the Polish Office for Foreigners, the following categories of foreigners cannot apply for a temporary residence permit through the MOS online portal and must still submit their applications in paper form:

1. Foreigners applying for a temporary residence permit for the purpose of an intra-corporate transfer (ICT)

2. Foreigners applying for long-term mobility as a manager, specialist, or trainee employee within an intra-corporate transfer

3. Foreigners applying for family reunification, in cases where the foreigner is outside Poland at the time of application

4. Family members of a Polish citizen, an EU member state citizen, or a citizen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as referred to in Art. 10 sec. 1 letters b and d of the Withdrawal Agreement, in cases where the foreigner is outside Poland

5. Foreigners leading a family life, within the meaning of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, with a Polish citizen, an EU member state citizen, or a UK citizen as referred to in Art. 10 sec. 1 letters b and d of the Withdrawal Agreement, in cases where the foreigner is outside Poland

How to Apply Through the MOS Portal

For all other applicants not falling under the five exempted categories, the MOS portal is now the only accepted route for submitting applications for temporary residence, permanent residence, and long-term EU resident permits in Poland.

The Office for Foreigners has also made available a set of frequently asked questions and informational materials about the new system to guide applicants through the transition to the electronic process.

Poland publishes guidance on residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Poland's official migration portal published the full list of circumstances under which foreigners can apply for a permanent residence permit.

The conditions cover a wide range of situations, from marriage to a Polish citizen to holding a valid Pole's Card or being granted asylum.

Source: Legit.ng