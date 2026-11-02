The US government requires foreign nationals to hold a specific student visa category depending on the type of institution they plan to attend

Students heading to vocational or nonacademic institutions in the US need an M visa, while a different category covers academic programmes

Visitor visas and the Visa Waiver Programme do not permit study in the United States, with limited exceptions for recreational courses

Foreign students planning to study in the United States must secure the correct visa category before travelling, as the type of institution they intend to attend determines which visa applies to them.

According to the US Department of State, there are two primary student visa categories available: the F visa and the M visa. The nature of a student's programme of study is what decides which of the two they need.

US mentions educational institutions foreign students can attend with M Visas. Photo: Getty

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Who needs a US M Visa?

Foreign nationals intending to enrol at a vocational institution or any other recognised nonacademic institution in the United States, excluding language training programmes, are required to obtain an M visa before travelling. This applies regardless of the length or level of the vocational course in question.

The F visa, by contrast, covers students attending academic institutions. Both categories are distinct, and applying for the wrong one could create complications at the point of entry or during the admissions process.

Why US visitor visa isn't enough for study

A common misconception among prospective students is that a visitor visa or access through the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) is sufficient to begin studying in the US. The US Department of State is clear on this point: it is not.

Individuals who enter the country on a B visitor visa or through the VWP are not permitted to enrol in or pursue a course of study during their stay. The only exception applies to recreational, non-credit study undertaken as part of a tourist visit. Anything beyond that requires a proper student visa.

Those who have already entered the US on a visitor visa and wish to transition into a study programme must apply for a change of status through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before they can legally begin studying. Failure to do so could result in a breach of visa conditions.

The guidance from the Department of State reinforces that obtaining the correct student visa from the outset remains the safest and most straightforward path for any foreign national planning to pursue education in the United States.

Legit.ng has reported that the US listed ways foreigners can get a Green Card via employment.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng