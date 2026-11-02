Cardi B addressed bullying in New York schools after Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong was fatally shot near Crotona Park

The rapper warned that persistent bullying pushes vulnerable children toward gangs and called out parents who defend bad behaviour

Javits Frimpong's father alleged the shooting might be linked to bullying, with two students reportedly suspended days before the incident

Cardi B has spoken out against bullying in New York schools following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong in the Bronx.

The rapper took to Instagram Live on November 1, 2026, to deliver a passionate and lengthy statement about a culture of harassment she believes has long festered in New York's school system.

Cardi B addresses school bullying following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in New York. Photo: iamcardib/jarviytsfrimpong

Source: Instagram

She argued that bullying begins as early as first grade and, left unchecked, can drive vulnerable children to seek protection from gangs.

Cardi B also highlighted the particular struggles faced by immigrant children, especially those from African and Caribbean backgrounds.

She claimed these students are frequently targeted because of their accents, cultural differences and unfamiliarity with American norms, essentially singled out for simply being foreigners.

Cardi B speaks on two types of bullying

The rapper broke down the problem by identifying two distinct types of bullies: those acting out from difficult or unstable home environments, and those whose parents continue to shield them from consequences despite repeated warnings from teachers.

She urged parents to take a hard look at their children's behaviour and stop making excuses when their kids mistreat others.

Her remarks were directly tied to the killing of Javits Frimpong, who had relocated from Ghana to live with his father in New York roughly a year before his death.

He was shot on his way to school near Crotona Park on October 29, 2026.

His father suggested the attack could be connected to bullying, stating that two students had been suspended for targeting his son just three days before he was killed.

Cardi B questioned why any child would go after someone who had done nothing to them, asking why they would "pick on somebody."

She closed her statement by declaring she would never raise her own children in a New York City neighbourhood, citing the hostility and bullying she believes young people face there daily.

Watch Cardi B speak on bullying following the Javits Frimpong shooting incident in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Cardi B's statement following Javits Frimpong's death

Social media users responded with grief and calls for justice.

@eneye29 commented:

"The surprising thing is that it starts from the school..... This is a place where bullying should never be tolerated."

@beautybubble_salon wrote:

"Justice won't bring this precious boy back into this sick world but we still want to see Justice served ASAP!!!! Those bvllies must be made an example of. May the Almighty God please comfort all his family and loved ones. My heart hurts for his parents 💔"

@enosentytia said:

"😢😢this is so sad.. Such an innocent lil baby."

@iamsprinkledinsugar shared:

"It's truly a sad situation all around 😢😢😢"

@she_is_chinenye9 reacted:

"This is sad and heartbreaking 💔 😢😢"

Cardi B discusses school bullying, immigrant children and parental responsibility after the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in New York. Photo: iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B shares plan for more kids

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B spoke on her desire to have more children, revealing that she is currently focused on enjoying her prime before expanding her family.

In a YouTube interview posted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, the rapper described 2026 as a “crazy year” while discussing her plans for the future amid her rumoured romance with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Her comments quickly sparked reactions online, with fans and social media users sharing different takes on her plans for motherhood.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng