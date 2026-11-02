Oyinloye Ayomide announced her admission into the University of Ilorin to study Computer Science at just age 17

She scored 83/100 in her Post-UTME, securing a spot in one of UNILORIN's most competitive courses on the campus

Over 50,000 candidates applied to the University of Ilorin this year, making the admission especially significant

A 17-year-old, Oyinloye Ayomide, has been offered admission to study Computer Science at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, she announced on November 2, 2026.

Ayomide shared the news on LinkedIn, saying she gained admission on October 2, 2026, describing it as a milestone she does not take for granted given how competitive the process was.

A girl gains admission to study computer science at UNILORIN, posts post-UTME mark. Photo: Oyinloye Ayomide

Source: UGC

More than 50,000 candidates applied to the University of Ilorin this year, and Computer Science remains among the most sought-after courses at the institution. She scored 83 out of 100 in her Post-UTME, which helped secure her place.

UNILORIN computer science student shares post-UTME score

In her LinkedIn post, Ayomide reflected on a difficult final year in secondary school, where her performance in some examinations fell below what she had hoped for. Rather than letting those results shape her outlook, she said she chose to put in more effort and push forward.

She wrote:

"There were moments when I didn't perform as well as I wanted to in some examinations. But I didn't allow those moments to define me. I picked myself up, put in more effort and came back stronger."

She described the admission as confirmation that a single difficult season does not determine the final outcome of a person's journey.

Girl gains admission to study computer science in UNILORIN

Ayomide said her ambitions at UNILORIN go beyond passing her courses. She listed attending tech events, hackathons and conferences, building practical projects, and connecting with developers, founders, and mentors in the technology space as priorities for her university years.

She also said she wants to collaborate with other tech enthusiasts and explore opportunities outside her immediate discipline, while keeping academics as her main focus.

"I'm young, curious, intentional and ready to put in the work," she wrote, adding that she is open to connecting with professionals across Nigeria's technology ecosystem.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng